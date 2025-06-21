ONGC says ‘significant headway’ in Assam gas leak control operations

GUWAHATI: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on Saturday said it had made “significant headway” in the gas leak control operations at an oil well in its Rudrasagar field in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

The gas blowout began on 12 June, affecting over 330 families, who have since been evacuated to a safer location.

ONGC stated that the flow of gas had reduced substantially, marking a critical step forward in the containment efforts.

A three-member team of experts from CUDD Pressure Control, USA, which arrived on Friday evening, conducted a preliminary assessment of the situation and reviewed all actions undertaken by ONGC teams so far.

“The experts have expressed their agreement with the strategy and execution carried out to date, reaffirming the effectiveness of ONGC’s approach to safely manage the well,” ONGC said in a statement.

“Based on the forward plan jointly developed, extensive site preparations are underway to facilitate the next phase of action. The process of removing tubulars from the well has commenced, and mobilisation of cranes for the removal of tubing from the rig floor is currently in progress,” the ONGC added.