Custodial death in Jaipur sparks outrage; Six policemen suspended, judicial probe ordered

JAIPUR: The case of a youngster allegedly committing suicide while in a police station in Jaipur has shocked Rajasthan. Family members of the deceased Manish Pandey sat on a dharna outside the mortuary of Jaipur’s SMS Hospital on Sunday and are demanding tough action against the culprits. After the tragic incident, Jaipur Police Commissioner has taken immediate action and suspended six policemen including the station in-charge (CI).

The youth was picked up in a case of bike theft in Jaipur’s Sadar area but late on Saturday night, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the police station. The Sadar police station had detained Manish Pandey on Saturday morning from the Mangyawas area in Jaipur where he lived on rent. He was originally from Uttar Pradesh. The police claims that he was being interrogated and when he was left alone for some time, he hanged himself with a towel kept in the room.

Hearing the sound in Pandey’s room, the sentry alerted the police staff and brought him down from the noose. The policemen took him to Banipark Satellite Hospital. From there, the doctors referred him to SMS, where he died.