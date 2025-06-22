Custodial death in Jaipur sparks outrage; Six policemen suspended, judicial probe ordered

JAIPUR: The case of a youngster allegedly committing suicide while in a police station in Jaipur has shocked Rajasthan. Family members of the deceased Manish Pandey sat on a dharna outside the mortuary of Jaipur’s SMS Hospital on Sunday and are demanding tough action against the culprits. After the tragic incident, Jaipur Police Commissioner has taken immediate action and suspended six policemen including the station in-charge (CI).
The youth was picked up in a case of bike theft in Jaipur’s Sadar area but late on Saturday night, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the police station. The Sadar police station had detained Manish Pandey on Saturday morning from the Mangyawas area in Jaipur where he lived on rent. He was originally from Uttar Pradesh. The police claims that he was being interrogated and when he was left alone for some time, he hanged himself with a towel kept in the room.
Hearing the sound in Pandey’s room, the sentry alerted the police staff and brought him down from the noose. The policemen took him to Banipark Satellite Hospital. From there, the doctors referred him to SMS, where he died.
Pandey’s family, however, claims foul play and suspects that he died due to torture in police custody. The police kept the body in the mortuary of SMS hospital for postmortem but the family members sat on a dharna outside the mortuarywhere Pandey’s body was kept.
During this time, Congress leader and former cabinet minister of Rajasthan, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, also reached the spot. The family demanded strict action against those responsible. After this, Khachariyawas also sat on a protest with the family members of the deceased. He said that “suicide in a police station is a serious matter. The government should take action against the careless policemen and the family of the victim should be given full compensation.”
Given the gravity of the incident, Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George took immediate action and suspended six policemen including the station in-charge (CI). Also, the police department has ordered a special probe and a judicial inquiry into the case is also expected.
Police say that Manish was addicted to alcohol and has been involved in thefts in the past. In contrast, the family alleges that he died due to police negligence and third degree torture.
Following negotiations, an agreement was reached between the family and the authorities.The government accepted all the key demands of the family of the deceased. Financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh is being provided through social organizations, with the state also offering additional help. The suspended officer will face further action, and Manish’s wife will be given a job on a contractual basis.A judicial magistrate will now conduct an independent investigation into the custodial death. Meanwhile, a police team remains deployed outside the SMS Hospital mortuary to maintain law and order.