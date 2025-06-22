EC mulls concerted house-to-house verification during voters list revision before Bihar polls

NEW DELHI: Seeking to ensure greater accuracy in electoral rolls in Bihar, where assembly polls are due later this year, the Election Commission is mulling intensive house-to-house verification during the revision of the voter list in the state.

Officials pointed out on Sunday that concerns have been raised by various civil society organisations, political parties and others persistently over the inclusion or deletion of names in the electoral rolls.

Several parties, including the Congress, have accused the poll authority of fudging data to help the BJP.

Officials lamented that despite following a detailed protocol, insinuations and allegations are often made against the EC of arbitrarily inflating the electoral roll, even though the exercise is conducted with complete transparency and under constant scrutiny of political parties.

To make the system robust and free of any kind of errors, the poll panel is contemplating an intensive house-to-house verification during the upcoming electoral roll revision before Bihar assembly polls to "purify" the electoral rolls, sources said.