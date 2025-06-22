Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to inaugurate national conference of estimates committees in Mumbai
NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the National Conference of Estimates Committees of Parliament and State & UT Legislative Bodies in Mumbai on Monday. On this occasion, he will also release the 75th Anniversary Souvenir of the Estimates Committee of Parliament.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Prof. Ram Shankar Shinde, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, and Chairperson of the Estimates Committee of Parliament, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, will also be present and address the inaugural session.
According to a release by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Sunday, Arjun Panditrao Khotkar, Chairperson of the Estimates Committee of the Maharashtra Legislature, will deliver the welcome address. Dr Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, will deliver the vote of thanks during the inaugural session.
Chairpersons and members of Estimates Committees from the Parliament of India and State/UT Legislative Bodies, along with members of the Maharashtra Legislature and other dignitaries, are expected to attend the session.
The two-day conference will see deliberations on the theme: “Role of Estimates Committee in Effective Monitoring and Review of Budget Estimates for Ensuring Efficiency and Economy in Administration.”
On Tuesday, the Governor of Maharashtra, C.P. Radhakrishnan, will deliver the valedictory address. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla; Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Chairperson of the Parliamentary Estimates Committee, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal; and Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, are also scheduled to address the valedictory session.
Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Anna Dadu Bansode, will deliver the vote of thanks on the concluding day of the conference.