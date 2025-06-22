Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to inaugurate national conference of estimates committees in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the National Conference of Estimates Committees of Parliament and State & UT Legislative Bodies in Mumbai on Monday. On this occasion, he will also release the 75th Anniversary Souvenir of the Estimates Committee of Parliament.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Prof. Ram Shankar Shinde, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, and Chairperson of the Estimates Committee of Parliament, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, will also be present and address the inaugural session.