No respite for Maoists during monsoon amid ongoing operations, warns Amit Shah

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that Maoist insurgents would be given no respite during the monsoon season, a period traditionally marked by reduced activity among the Red rebels in Chhattisgarh.

During his two-day visit to the state, Shah warned that security forces would maintain the same momentum in anti-Maoist operations throughout the rainy season. He reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminating Naxalism from the country by March 31 2026.

The minister urged 'misguided youths' associated with the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit to surrender and avail themselves of the state government’s “lucrative” rehabilitation policy.

“Lay down your arms and join the mainstream for a secure future. You will not get a better opportunity. Trust the government. Many have surrendered, and I assure you that both the Centre and the state will fulfil their promises,” Shah said, praising the Chhattisgarh government for accelerating the anti-Naxal campaign since January 2024.