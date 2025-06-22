Two killed, three injured after car rams into truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

MAINPURI: Two men died while three others were injured after their car rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near the milestone 81 on Saturday when, Mohammad Naushad, Ajit, Vaibhav, Vikrant and Akhtar Ali, were en route to Lucknow.

They hailed from Bihar, a police officer said.

Upon receiving information a police team reached the spot and took them out of the car and rushed the five to Safai Medical College where doctors declared - Vikrant (25) and Akhtar Ali (27) - dead, Station House Officer Mharaj Singh Bhati said.

He said Naushad, Vaibhav and Ajit are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated stable.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.