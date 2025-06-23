Government offices shut across Manipur’s naga hills as ANSAM launches protest against border fencing, FMR scrapping

GUWAHATI: Government offices across Manipur’s Naga-inhabited hill districts were paralysed on Monday, the first day of a five-day “office picketing” campaign launched by the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM).

The protest is in response to the Central Government’s decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and commence border fencing along the India-Myanmar border in areas inhabited by the Naga community.

According to Naga leaders, most government offices in the districts of Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong, and Chandel remained closed throughout the day.

Describing the protest as a “people’s movement”, ANSAM said it was a stand against the imposition of border fencing through ancestral Naga lands and the unilateral scrapping of the FMR along what it termed the “imaginary Indo-Myanmar/Burma border.”