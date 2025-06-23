Gujarat Congress chief Gohil quits within 4 hours of bypoll rout

AHMEDABAD: Just four hours after the Kadi and Visavadar by-election results were announced, Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil stepped down from his post.

In a swift transition, Danilimda MLA Shailesh Parmar has been given charge as the interim state president until a permanent successor is announced.

Citing moral responsibility, Gohil acknowledged the party's failure in the by-polls, despite what he called the unwavering efforts of Congress workers who have battled without power for 30 years. He confirmed that he has formally submitted his resignation to the national president.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad on Monday, Shaktisinh Gohil said, “Despite being out of power for 30 years, our workers have fought relentlessly. I accept moral responsibility for the poor results and have resigned. I have already sent my resignation to the national president.”

According to congress sources, Congress has sparked a political stir by sidelining Shaktisinh Gohil’s loyalists in the appointment of new city district presidents, instead handing over key positions to his rivals—even in his own home turf. This move put to rest the swirling rumours about his resignation, which gained traction yesterday amid speculation that Gohil was upset over his opponents being rewarded with top posts in his own district.

Brushing off speculation that his resignation was triggered by internal politics, Gohil clarified, “The appointment of district presidents was done after hearing every worker. AICC selected the best candidates based on consensus. These aren’t Gohil’s men or his rivals—these are party men. Even Bhavnagar’s names were finalized with worker agreement.”

In response to claims of being upset over his rivals being elevated in his home turf, Gohil countered, “Some people may feel hurt during decisions in a party or family. But the process was democratic. The performance of the new district presidents will be reviewed in three months. Feedback will be taken again. I congratulate both outgoing and new presidents.”