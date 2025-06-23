Insider track | Message from Bangladesh National day

Despite recent unease in India-Bangladesh ties, India chose political symbolism over bureaucratic representation. On June 19, the government sent a clear signal by ensuring political-level representation at Bangladesh’s National Day celebration in Delhi. In a gesture that didn’t go unnoticed, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh attended the event as chief guest, underlining that the shared “bonds of history, culture, and language” still matter.
The evening also marked the first public appearance of Bangladesh’s new High Commissioner, Riaz Hamidullah, who stepped into the spotlight at a sensitive time in bilateral relations. Singh struck a hopeful note, calling for mutually beneficial cooperation and deeper connectivity between the neighbours. Hamidullah, in turn, evoked the shared legacy of 1971, reminding the audience of India’s critical support during Bangladesh’s liberation war. “We are neighbours, partners in progress,” he said, keeping it simple — and pointed.
Search on for next G20 Sherpa
With Amitabh Kant quitting the government after 45 years of service, the government has initiated the process of appointing the country’s new G20 Sherpa. Sources indicate that the name is expected to be announced within the next couple of weeks. The names doing the rounds in the power corridors include Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu.
Goyal’s name is in vogue due to his experience in handling international trade-related engagements, as well as his role as the Sherpa before Kant entered the scene. Prabhu also served as India’s G20 Sherpa. However, a section within the government believes that an IFS officer may be considered for the post, as the new Sherpa will face a tough challenge in the backdrop of the prevailing geopolitical situation, particularly in West Asia. Other senior functionaries who held the position include IAS officer Shaktikanta Das and economist Arvind Panagariya.
Cong’s unending Tharoor woes
On a fresh assignment, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor appears to be gaining clout in the Modi government and political circles with his impressive diplomatic skills. Currently, on a two-week diplomatic mission to various countries, Tharoor continues to keep the Congress on edge about his next move.
While the Congress High Command has not made any effort to reach out to him after his multi-nation tour on Operation Sindoor, the differences between the two camps appear to have only widened. Tharoor’s close associates say the MP will ‘sit and decide’ his future course of action upon his return. His patience is running thin, a leader confided. More ‘disgruntled senior leaders share similar sentiments’, said the aide.
Surveys galore in poll-bound Bihar
The Congress appears to be grappling with a ‘problem of plenty’ over election surveys in poll-bound Bihar. While survey teams led by master strategist Sunil Kanugolu are already at work, Congress Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru has deployed another team to conduct a door-to-door survey to gauge public sentiment on the selection of candidates and other campaign-related decisions.
Congress insiders attribute it to the friction between Kanugolu and Allavaru. It is no secret that the two leaders enjoy proximity to the top brass. Both survey findings are to be presented to the Congress High Command for a final decision on candidate selection and other issues. However, there is internal disquiet among some ranks that poll surveys have become a profitable business for leaders and that the AICC is spending a considerable amount of funds beyond what is necessary for effective monitoring and oversight.
Minority outreach hiccups
Congress looks to be struggling to maintain internal cohesion as it attempts to weave an effective minority outreach strategy in poll-bound Bihar. A meeting of the Muslim leaders from Bihar and Delhi last week ran into rough weather when several members questioned the party’s strategy for Muslims and selection of the right candidates. Chaired by AICC minority department chief Imran Pratapgarhi, the meeting at the party’s new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, drew nearly 40 leaders in attendance. Seventeen percent of Bihar’s population is Muslim.
A senior leader, a JNU alumnus, pointed out that a sitting MLA, the only Kulhaiya Muslim from the Seemanchal region, had not been invited to the meeting. Some members also alleged that there are efforts to replace this MLA with another close to CLP leader, Shakeel Ahmad Khan. The Seemanchal region, with a 47 percent Muslim population, comprises 24 assembly seats. “If the party cannot do justice to its Muslim leaders, how will it gain the confidence of the community?” asked a leader.