Amit Shah chairs Central Zonal Council meet in Varanasi to focus on border development, disaster response

VARANASI: A meeting of the Central Zonal Council, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was held in Varanasi on Tuesday, where key discussions took place on regional law and order, border security, disaster response and environmental protection with chief ministers and senior officials of four states.

The CMs of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand attended the 25th edition of the high-level meeting, which was conducted at Hotel Taj.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the aim of the meeting was to strengthen inter-state coordination and promote cooperative federalism.

The last meeting of the council was held on October 7, 2023, in Uttarakhand.

Zonal councils provide a structured mechanism for dialogue and discussion on issues affecting two or more states or between the Centre and states. They serve as an important platform to foster cooperation.

Shah, who arrived in Varanasi on Monday for a two-day visit, led the discussions with the chief ministers of the four states and other senior officials.