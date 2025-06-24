Two dead, pilgrimage route shut as search for missing resumes in Yamunotri landslide

DEHRADUN: Search and rescue operations resumed this morning on the Yamunotri Dham pedestrian path, following a massive landslide near Naukainchi on Monday that claimed two lives, including that of a 12-year-old girl. Several others are feared trapped under the debris, prompting a large-scale rescue effort and the indefinite suspension of the revered pilgrimage route.

The disaster struck on Monday when a sudden rockfall and debris flow from the hillside near Naukainchi overwhelmed pilgrims and trekkers, catching many off guard. Emergency responders, including SDRF, NDRF, and police teams, immediately launched a comprehensive rescue operation.