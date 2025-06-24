Two dead, pilgrimage route shut as search for missing resumes in Yamunotri landslide

DEHRADUN: Search and rescue operations resumed this morning on the Yamunotri Dham pedestrian path, following a massive landslide near Naukainchi on Monday that claimed two lives, including that of a 12-year-old girl. Several others are feared trapped under the debris, prompting a large-scale rescue effort and the indefinite suspension of the revered pilgrimage route.
The disaster struck on Monday when a sudden rockfall and debris flow from the hillside near Naukainchi overwhelmed pilgrims and trekkers, catching many off guard. Emergency responders, including SDRF, NDRF, and police teams, immediately launched a comprehensive rescue operation.
"By late Monday evening, our teams had successfully extricated two bodies, including that of a 12-year-old girl, from beneath the massive boulders and earth," said a district administration official. "One injured individual, identified as Rashik from Mumbai, was also rescued and immediately transported to the Primary Health Centre in Jankichatti for medical attention." Authorities believe one or two more people may still be buried under the rubble, prompting renewed search efforts at first light.
The initial rescue operation, which began immediately after the landslide, was temporarily halted around 9 PM on Monday due to heavy rainfall, which rendered the terrain unstable and hazardous for rescuers. "The main challenge is the ongoing risk of further landslides and the sheer volume of debris," stated a rescue worker on site.
According to officials from the District Disaster Management Office, the landslide near Bhairav Mandir on the Jankichatti–Yamunotri pedestrian route has completely blocked the path. As a result, movement towards Yamunotri Dham has been suspended, with thousands of pilgrims stranded in hundreds of vehicles at various points including Barkot, Dubata Band, Gangnani, Kharadi, and Paligad.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Brijesh Kumar Tiwari confirmed, "This measure has been taken with safety as the priority, to prevent any further incidents while the search for the missing continues."