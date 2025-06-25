Akali leader Majithia lashes out at AAP after Punjab Vigilance raids, arrest in assets case

CHANDIGARH: Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, was on Tuesday arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau following a raid on his residence in Amritsar.

Sources said the vigilance bureau carried out raids at 25 locations across the state. The vigilance team, led by Assistant Inspector General of Police Swarandeep Singh, raided Majithia’s house and seized 29 mobile phones, four laptops, two iPads, eight diaries, and several documents.

He was arrested in connection with a disproportionate assets case. SAD leaders attempted to enter the Majithia residence but were pushed back by the state police after a minor scuffle.

As the news of the raid spread on social media, Akali leaders and supporters gathered at the residence and raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. A heavy police presence was deployed on the road leading to the residence, and barricades were set up to restrict access.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police is also investigating a 2021 drug case against Majithia.

The Vigilance Bureau has yet to issue an official statement regarding the case or the charges against Majithia.

As a team of officials entered his house, Majithia and his wife, Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia, claimed that members of the Vigilance Bureau barged into their Green Avenue home in Amritsar. They also alleged that a similar raid had taken place at their residence in Chandigarh.

She said a disproportionate assets case had been registered against her husband. “We will continue to fight. People will stand by Majithia,” she said, claiming that a 30-member team from the bureau entered their house. She asked the officials, “What is happening? I want to know what is going on. How did you barge into my house without my knowledge?”

Majithia was heard arguing with vigilance officials, expressing his dismay over the manner in which they entered his house. He also alleged that the officials terrified his children. “You have forced your way through. This is not the way. I am not going anywhere. I am ready to cooperate,” Majithia told the vigilance team.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and several senior Akali leaders criticised the AAP government over the raid at Majithia’s residence.

“The Shiromani Akali Dal stands like a rock with Bikram Singh Majithia. It is clear that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his government are deeply rattled by Majithia’s bold and outspoken exposure of their corrupt and dark dealings. We have never bowed down, nor will we ever bow down,” said Badal.

In a video message, Majithia lashed out at the government, alleging that the AAP was using such tactics to silence opposition voices. He claimed a fresh case had been lodged by the vigilance department on Tuesday night.

“They forcefully entered the house. If an FIR has been lodged, we are submitted to the law. If they wanted to register an FIR in the DA (disproportionate assets) case, they could have given a notice and registered an FIR. It is very clear that they (AAP) are rattled,” he said.

Majithia said a team from the vigilance bureau, led by the Senior Superintendent of Police, had conducted the raid. “Bhagwant Mann, understand this, no matter how many FIRs you register, neither I will be afraid, nor can your government suppress my voice. I have always talked about the issues of Punjab and will continue to do so,” he said.

Majithia had earlier been summoned and questioned several times in connection with the drug case. In March this year, the SIT claimed it had found “suspicious financial transactions” involving firms linked to Majithia and his family. It had also stated that its investigation had expanded to examine overseas transactions.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Majithia on 20 December 2021, during the tenure of the Congress government. The action was based on a 2018 report from the anti-drug Special Task Force.

The FIR was filed by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station. Majithia had then spent over five months in Patiala jail and was released in August 2022 after being granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.