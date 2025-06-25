Union Cabinet clears metro boost for Pune, major rehab push in Jharia, potato research hub in Agra

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved three major development projects, including an extension of the Pune Metro, a revised rehabilitation plan for families displaced by coal fires in Jharkhand’s Jharia coalfields, and the establishment of a regional centre of the International Potato Centre in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.

Among the approved projects is a Rs 3,626-crore extension of Pune Metro Line 2, which aims to improve urban mobility in one of Maharashtra’s fastest-growing cities, second largest in the state and ninth in the country, Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 12.77-km elevated stretch will link Vanaz and Ramwadi areas of Pune and is expected to enhance last-mile connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and support the city’s green mobility goals, the Minister added.

“The (upcoming) metro lines will further strengthen the transportation model of Pune and bolster the city's infrastructure in the years to come,” Vaishnaw asserted, adding that this would contribute to environmental benefits, reduce the cost of living, and make the Pune Metro one of the largest networks in the country, comparable to the likes of New Delhi.