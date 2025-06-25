Union Cabinet clears metro boost for Pune, major rehab push in Jharia, potato research hub in Agra

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved three major development projects, including an extension of the Pune Metro, a revised rehabilitation plan for families displaced by coal fires in Jharkhand’s Jharia coalfields, and the establishment of a regional centre of the International Potato Centre in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.
Among the approved projects is a Rs 3,626-crore extension of Pune Metro Line 2, which aims to improve urban mobility in one of Maharashtra’s fastest-growing cities, second largest in the state and ninth in the country, Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 12.77-km elevated stretch will link Vanaz and Ramwadi areas of Pune and is expected to enhance last-mile connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and support the city’s green mobility goals, the Minister added.
“The (upcoming) metro lines will further strengthen the transportation model of Pune and bolster the city's infrastructure in the years to come,” Vaishnaw asserted, adding that this would contribute to environmental benefits, reduce the cost of living, and make the Pune Metro one of the largest networks in the country, comparable to the likes of New Delhi.
In another major decision, the Cabinet cleared a revised master plan worth Rs 5,940 crore for the rehabilitation of families displaced by underground fires and land subsidence in Jharkhand’s Jharia coalfields in Dhanbad district.
According to the Minister, the plan aims to relocate over 200,000 people currently living in hazardous conditions, focusing on housing, infrastructure, and essential civic amenities. The original 2009 master plan could not be fully implemented due to legal, technical, and social challenges, he said.
“The Union Cabinet has approved the restructuring of the Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority by appointing a joint secretary-ranked chief executive and establishing implementation and monitoring committees, co-chaired by the Coal Secretary and Jharkhand Chief Secretary, to fast-track rehabilitation efforts,” the Minister said.
“The revised master plan prioritises livelihood creation, skill development, and full infrastructure provisioning (roads, schools, hospitals, utilities) at the rehabilitation site,” he added.
The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a regional centre of the International Potato Centre (IPC) in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, with an outlay of Rs 11.5 crore. Twenty hectares of land for the purpose has already been provided by the UP government.
The centre will promote research and innovation in potato cultivation, a key crop for Indian farmers and critical to food security. “Research at the regional centre will focus on seed production, pest management, sustainable production, and training farmers,” the Minister said, adding: “This will help farmers adopt global best practices and improve yields.”
Additionally, Vaishnaw hailed the successful launch of an international space mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland, and the United States, calling it a moment of immense national pride.
“We welcome the successful launch of the space mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland, and the US. The Indian astronaut, Group Captain Shubhranshu Shukla, is on the way to becoming the first Indian to go to the International Space Station,” Vaishnaw said.
“He (Shubhranshu Shukla) carries with him the wishes, hopes, and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. The Cabinet wishes him and the other astronauts all the success,” he added.
Pune Metro extension of Line 2:
Estimated Cost: Rs 3,626 crore
Additional Length: 12.75 km
Stations: 13
Currently operational length: 33.3 km
Under construction length: 33 km
New project connectivity: Fast-growing suburbs in the east and west; connects IT hubs, academic institutions, and residential areas
Jharia Coalfield – revised masterplan for rehabilitation:
Area affected by fire and subsidence due to unscientific pre-nationalisation mining
Approved fund: Rs 5,940 crore
Fire control: Active surface fire sites reduced from 77 to 27
Stabilisation: 39 out of 595 sites stabilised
2009 Master Plan expired; issues continue to persist