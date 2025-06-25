Villager locks tiger inside his house, rescued by authorities in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In an unusual incident, a Royal Bengal Tiger, which entered a house at a village near state capita Ranchi on Wednesday morning, was locked inside it by the owner which was later rescued by the forest officials in the evening after more than 12 hours.

According to the house owner Purandar Mahto, the big cat entered his house early in the morning at 4:30 am just after he got up to take his goats out of his house. As he stepped out of his house to tie his goats, he came face-to-face with the tiger. “As soon as I got up to take the goats out of the house, a full-grown tiger jumped into my house. Out of fear, I also got inside the house and locked from inside. My children started shouting out of fear. Then I realized that we were in danger as both the tiger and my family was inside the house. Therefore, I gathered some courage and ushered my two daughters out of the house and locked the iron door behind us, trapping the predator inside,” said Purandar Mahto.

Then he started calling his people in the village and the forest officials following which people started gathering near his house to get a glimpse of the tiger trapped inside, he added. Forest officials rushed to rescue the tiger, but due to a large gathering it became difficult for them to execute the operation.