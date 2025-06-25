Villagers protest against two companies in Chhattisgarh over unkept promises of development

“We registered a strong protest with our symbolic demonstration against the administration, besides the arbitrary stance of the group management for unfulfilled promises after the launch of the project. The transportation of coal, either by road or railway, came to a standstill with our protest.

“The promises like employment for locals, regional development, CSR-related works, 100-bedded hospital among others proclaimed during the public hearing organised ahead of the execution of the project here, are yet to be attained in the affected villages,” claimed Jagannath Singh Keram, GGP national spokesperson, who also alleged that major works of the project are allotted to outsiders and local inhabitants remain ignored.

Ambikapur collector Vilas Sandipan Bhoskar confirmed to TNIE that he had received a six-page GGP memorandum highlighting various grievances and elucidating the local people's demands, but he didn't reveal the district administration's next course of action.

Ban Singh Netam, sub-divisional magistrate of Udaipur block, where the coal block has been allocated, said that the protest was organised peacefully and no nuisance was reported.