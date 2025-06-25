VP Dhankhar collapses during event in Nainital; condition now stable

DEHRADUN: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar collapsed suddenly in Haldwani on Wednesday during his three-day Uttarakhand tour. After receiving primary medical treatment, he was escorted to the Nainital Raj Bhavan by Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd).
Sources close to the administration revealed that the Vice President had arrived as the chief guest for Kumaon University's 50th-anniversary celebrations. His health unexpectedly deteriorated shortly after the event concluded. Earlier in the day, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) had welcomed him at the Haldwani Army Helipad upon his arrival for the tour.
During the Golden Jubilee ceremony at Kumaon University in Nainital, Vice President Dhankhar delivered a 45-minute address as the chief guest. He repeatedly referred to Dr. Mahendra Singh Pal, a former Member of Parliament who had served alongside him in 1989.
Following his address, the Vice President descended from the stage and immediately embraced Dr. Pal. The two men conversed for approximately five minutes, reminiscing about their past. Dr. Pal became visibly emotional, shedding tears, and subsequently, Vice President Dhankhar also became tearful while still embracing his old colleague.
It was during this poignant moment that Vice President Dhankhar's health took a sudden turn for the worse, as he collapsed while still in Dr. Pal's embrace. An on-site team of physicians promptly administered primary medical care. He was then transported to the Raj Bhavan alongside Governor Gurmit Singh. Medical professionals later confirmed that "the Vice President's condition is now stable."
Earlier, a host of dignitaries, including Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya (representing the Chief Minister), MP Ajay Bhatt, Haldwani Mayor Gajraj Bisht, Vice Chairman of the Forest and Environment Advisory Committee Deepak Mehra, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, IG Riddhim Aggarwal, District Magistrate Vandana, and SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena, had extended a warm welcome to the Vice President.