VP Dhankhar collapses during event in Nainital; condition now stable

DEHRADUN: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar collapsed suddenly in Haldwani on Wednesday during his three-day Uttarakhand tour. After receiving primary medical treatment, he was escorted to the Nainital Raj Bhavan by Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd).

Sources close to the administration revealed that the Vice President had arrived as the chief guest for Kumaon University's 50th-anniversary celebrations. His health unexpectedly deteriorated shortly after the event concluded. Earlier in the day, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) had welcomed him at the Haldwani Army Helipad upon his arrival for the tour.

During the Golden Jubilee ceremony at Kumaon University in Nainital, Vice President Dhankhar delivered a 45-minute address as the chief guest. He repeatedly referred to Dr. Mahendra Singh Pal, a former Member of Parliament who had served alongside him in 1989.