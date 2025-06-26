Assam gas blowout: ONGC aims to complete snubbing operation by June 27

GUWAHATI: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is nearing the completion of efforts to cap a leaking gas well in Assam’s Rudrasagar field, where a blowout has been ongoing since June 12.
A specialist team, including international well-control experts from CUDD Pressure Control, is currently undertaking the complex operation.
According to a statement released by ONGC on Thursday, the team has successfully cleared all remaining rig components, including staircases, entangled wires, and other structural materials. This crucial step concluded with the safe removal and extraction of the rig substructure, allowing clear access to the wellhead and facilitating preparations for the forthcoming snubbing operation an essential phase in the final well-control process.
Preparatory work is underway, including the deployment of snub lines. This stage involves the careful removal of the existing blowout preventer (BOP), to be followed by the installation of a new unit as part of the capping process.
“ONGC successfully connected hydraulic lines to the existing BOP to pressurise the unit and operate the rams. The fact that this was accomplished without any visible increase in gas discharge stands as a strong validation of ONGC’s technical assessment and strategic foresight,” the statement read.
It added that the operation proceeded exactly as planned, highlighting the thorough preparation, accurate pressure analysis, and disciplined execution that have characterised ONGC’s well-control efforts.
Favourable weather conditions throughout the day enabled the team to maximise productivity. ONGC personnel worked in close coordination to make the most of the dry weather window and carry out key tasks with high efficiency.
“With steady progress and a focused operational roadmap, ONGC is optimistic about completing the snubbing operation before sundown on Friday, June 27 2025,” the statement further noted.
The gas blowout has affected over 330 families, who have since been evacuated to a safer location.