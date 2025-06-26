Assam gas blowout: ONGC aims to complete snubbing operation by June 27

GUWAHATI: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is nearing the completion of efforts to cap a leaking gas well in Assam’s Rudrasagar field, where a blowout has been ongoing since June 12.

A specialist team, including international well-control experts from CUDD Pressure Control, is currently undertaking the complex operation.

According to a statement released by ONGC on Thursday, the team has successfully cleared all remaining rig components, including staircases, entangled wires, and other structural materials. This crucial step concluded with the safe removal and extraction of the rig substructure, allowing clear access to the wellhead and facilitating preparations for the forthcoming snubbing operation an essential phase in the final well-control process.

Preparatory work is underway, including the deployment of snub lines. This stage involves the careful removal of the existing blowout preventer (BOP), to be followed by the installation of a new unit as part of the capping process.