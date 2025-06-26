India urges merit-based US visa process amid new screening rules

NEW DELHI: India has called for a merit-based approach to visa applications for its citizens, as the United States rolls out stricter screening measures, particularly for students and exchange visitors.

“We remain engaged with the US side on all mobility issues and consular issues to ensure that the legitimate interests of Indian nationals are safeguarded,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Responding to queries on recent US visa guidelines, Jaiswal said that immigration and visa matters fall under the sovereign domain of individual countries.

However, he added, “It is our belief that all visa applications of Indian nationals should be treated on the basis of merit.”

The US Embassy in India recently announced new security protocols for applicants under the F, M, and J non-immigrant visa categories. Applicants are now required to disclose all social media usernames used over the past five years in their DS-160 application form. Failing to do so, the Embassy warned, could result in immediate visa denial and potential ineligibility for future applications.

“Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas,” the US Embassy had stated in a post on X.