India urges merit-based US visa process amid new screening rules

NEW DELHI: India has called for a merit-based approach to visa applications for its citizens, as the United States rolls out stricter screening measures, particularly for students and exchange visitors.
“We remain engaged with the US side on all mobility issues and consular issues to ensure that the legitimate interests of Indian nationals are safeguarded,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
Responding to queries on recent US visa guidelines, Jaiswal said that immigration and visa matters fall under the sovereign domain of individual countries.
However, he added, “It is our belief that all visa applications of Indian nationals should be treated on the basis of merit.”
The US Embassy in India recently announced new security protocols for applicants under the F, M, and J non-immigrant visa categories. Applicants are now required to disclose all social media usernames used over the past five years in their DS-160 application form. Failing to do so, the Embassy warned, could result in immediate visa denial and potential ineligibility for future applications.
“Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas,” the US Embassy had stated in a post on X.
It also advised students and exchange visitors to set their social media profiles to "public" to assist in identity verification and admissibility checks.
These new rules come amid a broader tightening of the US visa regime, which has already impacted many Indian students. Reports have emerged of SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) record glitches, heightened scrutiny of student records, including online activity, and stricter checks at ports of entry.
Responding to a query on US travel advisories, the spokesperson said countries update advisories based on internal assessments. The U.S. revised its advisory for India on June 16 but confirmed no change in the risk level, which remains at Level 2—unchanged for several years.
“We have been informed by the US authorities that there has been no change in India's advisory level, which remains at level 2, same as before. And the US's travel advisory level for India has been at level 2 for several years,” he said.
Meanwhile, India has taken note of Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s recent visit to the White House but declined to comment further.
“We have noted the visit. I have no further comment to make,” Jaiswal said.
However, he reaffirmed the strength of India-US relations.
“Our partnership with the United States is wide-ranging, grounded in shared democratic values and growing strategic convergence. A comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States continues to receive high-level attention,” he said.
He emphasised that the relationship is reflected in sustained cooperation across key sectors, including trade, critical technologies, energy, and defense.
“We remain confident in the trajectory of this most consequential partnership of the 21st century,” he added.
The remarks come amid renewed US military diplomacy with Pakistan as part of what appears like the regional strategic recalibrations by the United States.
India monitoring IAEA reports on radiation levels in Iran: MEA
India is closely monitoring updates from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding radiation levels at nuclear enrichment sites in Iran, which were damaged by Israeli and US strikes during the 12-day war, Jaiswal said.
According to the agency’s findings, the targeted facilities did not contain any nuclear material or only had small quantities of natural or low-enriched uranium.
“The IAEA has reported that radioactive contamination is limited to the buildings at the site,” Jaiswal added, citing the latest assessments shared by the UN nuclear watchdog.