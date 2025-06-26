Jharkhand HC imposes fine of Rs 2 lakh on JSSC

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday quashed the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission’s (JSSC) order to blacklist Vincent Technology in the Jharkhand Diploma level Joint Entrance Competitive Examination paper leak case, terming it as erroneous. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on JSSC. The order was passed by a division Bench of Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Rajesh Shankar.

The court directed that the JSSC should pay the company's bank guarantee of Rs 61 lakh back to it besides the outstanding bill of Rs 2.90 crore with 7 percent interest within four weeks. During the hearing, the court observed that a company cannot be blacklisted for lifetime only on the basis of police report. Notably, Vincent Technology was responsible for conducting the CGL exam 2020-21.