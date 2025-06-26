Mamata Banerjee slams ECI’s new voter ID guidelines, alleges bias towards BJP

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday strongly objected to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) latest guidelines, which mandate a specific identity card proving citizenship and submission of a self-attested declaration of Indian citizenship for inclusion in the voters’ list.
Banerjee alleged that the ECI was working in coordination with the Central Government and accused it of “providing emergency weapons to help the BJP.”
Directly targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she claimed, “Modiji (Narendra Modi) is the Prime Minister. I respect the chair. But the ECI is involved with Amit Shah. He is the one running the country. According to my information, the current Chief Election Commissioner previously served as a secretary in Shah’s Cooperation Ministry.”
Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled later this year, the ECI announced a comprehensive revision of the electoral roll and issued a new set of guidelines. Banerjee criticised the move, arguing that although the announcement is under the pretext of Bihar, the actual target is Bengal.
Under the new rules, the ECI has stated that names cannot be included in the voters’ list without a valid citizenship identity card. Those whose names were not in the 2003 electoral roll will also be required to submit proof of place of birth.
Furthermore, every applicant must submit a self-attested declaration of Indian citizenship. As per the Commission's instructions:
Voters born before 1 July 1987 must provide proof of date and place of birth (e.g., birth certificate, passport).
Those born after 1 July 1987 must submit personal identity documents along with their parents’ documents.
The same rule applies to individuals born after December 2, 2004.
Banerjee strongly objected to these provisions, claiming they are aimed at disenfranchising voters in Bengal and among migrant populations. “The Commission is using Bihar as an excuse. Since the BJP is in power there, no strict enforcement will happen. The real target is Bengal,” she alleged. “The Commission is doing exactly what the BJP says they are scared.”
She also criticised the unilateral nature of the guidelines, saying, “The Election Commission cannot make such decisions without consulting political parties. The ECI must remain impartial. We live in a democratic country with a federal system. Elected governments and political parties are not slaves.”
Banerjee called upon all political parties to unite and oppose the ECI’s decision.
“How can people born before 1987 not be considered Indian citizens? India gained independence in 1947. Why is the period between 1987 and 2004 being targeted? This is extremely serious,” she said.
She further questioned the feasibility of the new documentation requirements: “How will the poor obtain their parents’ certificates? Is this an attempt to implement NRC by stealth? What exactly is their intention? Let them explain it clearly.”
While she stated that her party has no objection to a proper and fair revision of the voter list, Banerjee accused the ECI of creating confusion and enabling corruption through its current approach.
“We only ask that no legitimate voter's name be left out. But the way they are going about it raises serious questions,” she concluded.