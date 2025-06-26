Mamata Banerjee slams ECI’s new voter ID guidelines, alleges bias towards BJP

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday strongly objected to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) latest guidelines, which mandate a specific identity card proving citizenship and submission of a self-attested declaration of Indian citizenship for inclusion in the voters’ list.

Banerjee alleged that the ECI was working in coordination with the Central Government and accused it of “providing emergency weapons to help the BJP.”

Directly targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she claimed, “Modiji (Narendra Modi) is the Prime Minister. I respect the chair. But the ECI is involved with Amit Shah. He is the one running the country. According to my information, the current Chief Election Commissioner previously served as a secretary in Shah’s Cooperation Ministry.”