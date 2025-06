BENGALURU: At 5.54 pm IST on Thursday, India’s Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (call sign ‘Shux’), mission pilot on Axiom-4 (Ax-4), became the first Indian astronaut to enter the International Space Station (ISS) after the mission’s DragonX spacecraft, named Grace, docked with the space laboratory at 4.01 pm IST, 29 minutes ahead of schedule.

Immediately on docking, the mission commander Peggy Whitson of the USA, who is a former NASA astronaut and current director of Axiom Space (human space flight), sent a message to Mission Control Huston ground station and to the 11-astronaut team already on the ISS, “Grace happy to be on Harmony” – Harmony being the module on the ISS which provides international docking adapters on its space-facing and forward ports for commercial crew vehicles, like Grace. Shukla was the second to enter the ISS after Peggy.

The entire docking exercise, in slow capture mode, was completed autonomously by Grace, with mission pilot Shukla’s services required only if any maneuvering glitches had occurred.

All the four Ax-4 mission crew astronauts, including Ax-4 mission specialists Stawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, were warmly greeted with hugs and cheers by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Roscosmos (Russian Space Agency) astronauts already aboard the ISS.