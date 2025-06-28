BJP expels former Uttarakhand MLA Suresh Rathore for six years over public bigamy admission

DEHRADUN: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled its former MLA from Uttarakhand, Suresh Rathore, for a period of six years. The stern action follows Rathore’s public confession of marrying a second woman while his first wife is still alive. In a bold move, he held a joint press conference with his new spouse, Urmila Sanawar, where the couple openly announced their union.

The incident, which unfolded in recent days, featured Rathore formerly the legislator for the Jwalapur Assembly constituency, and Sanawar jointly addressing the media. In an unprecedented admission, the duo declared themselves life partners. Rathore’s remark during the press conference, "Urmila's love won, and I lost," quickly went viral, sparking widespread attention and criticism.