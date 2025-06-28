BJP expels former Uttarakhand MLA Suresh Rathore for six years over public bigamy admission

DEHRADUN: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled its former MLA from Uttarakhand, Suresh Rathore, for a period of six years. The stern action follows Rathore’s public confession of marrying a second woman while his first wife is still alive. In a bold move, he held a joint press conference with his new spouse, Urmila Sanawar, where the couple openly announced their union.
The incident, which unfolded in recent days, featured Rathore formerly the legislator for the Jwalapur Assembly constituency, and Sanawar jointly addressing the media. In an unprecedented admission, the duo declared themselves life partners. Rathore’s remark during the press conference, "Urmila's love won, and I lost," quickly went viral, sparking widespread attention and criticism.
The opposition Congress party swiftly seized the opportunity to attack the BJP, demanding immediate legal action against Rathore and his second wife under provisions of the Uniform Civil Code a contentious topic currently under debate in the state. This placed the ruling party on the back foot and prompted an internal review of Rathore’s conduct.
Although Rathore later attempted to deflect the controversy by claiming that the event was part of a film shoot citing his new wife's association with the film industry, the BJP’s disciplinary committee found his explanation unconvincing. On Saturday, the party officially announced his expulsion for six years.
BJP State General Secretary Rajendra Bisht confirmed the development, stating, “Former MLA Rathore failed to provide a satisfactory response to the notice issued on 23rd June. Moreover, he has breached social norms and party decorum, necessitating this action.”
Echoing the sentiment, BJP State Media Incharge Manveer Singh Chauhan added, “The organisation was not satisfied with Rathore’s response. He was consistently found guilty of violating the party’s dignity and social conduct. Acting on the directives of State President Mahendra Bhatt, he has been expelled for six years.”