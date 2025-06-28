Crime in Uttar Pradesh addressed quicker than ever under 'Operation Conviction'

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh's 'Operation Conviction' has transformed the state's reputation from that of a lawless land to a model of strong governance with over 97,000 convictions in just one year.

The implementation of three new criminal laws and fast-tracking of 457 key cases further bolstered the drive.

Highly-placed sources claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government was given a special mention by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the recent Central Zonal Council meeting in Varanasi for ‘Operation Conviction’ and the rate at which the cases were being pursued by the UP government.