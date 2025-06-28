Crime in Uttar Pradesh addressed quicker than ever under 'Operation Conviction'

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh's 'Operation Conviction' has transformed the state's reputation from that of a lawless land to a model of strong governance with over 97,000 convictions in just one year.
The implementation of three new criminal laws and fast-tracking of 457 key cases further bolstered the drive.
Highly-placed sources claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government was given a special mention by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the recent Central Zonal Council meeting in Varanasi for ‘Operation Conviction’ and the rate at which the cases were being pursued by the UP government.
According to ADG Prosecution Deepesh Juneja, effective implementation of the three new criminal laws is not only propelling Uttar Pradesh toward a crime-free status, but also setting an exemplary model. He stated that during the last year, 457 cases registered under the new laws, reached their logical conclusion in the form of convictions.
“The convictions included the death penalty for four criminals, life imprisonment for 10, imprisonment of less than 20 years for 425 offenders, and over 20 years’ imprisonment for 19 individuals,” said ADG Juneja.
In these cases, the prosecution effectively presented evidence and witness testimonies, making full use of the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to strengthen and expedite the judicial process. The authorities concerned also ensured witness protection, systematic evidence collection, and timely presence in court—all essential elements for a fair and time-bound trial.
The ADG added that since July 1, 2024, the hearing of 25,000 cases across the state was supported by effective use of digital documentation and witness statements via video conferencing.
“This has significantly reduced the need for police and government witnesses to appear repeatedly in court, resulting in an estimated cost saving of Rs 25 crore for the state exchequer,” said the ADG.
Naming a few convictions, ADG Juneja said that in case number 394/2024 registered at Bilsi police station in Budaun, the accused Jaane Alam was sentenced to death and fined Rs 2.3 lakh under BNSS provisions.
Similarly, in case number 26/2025 registered at Kotwali police station in Hathras, accused Vikas and Lalu Pal were awarded the death penalty along with a fine of Rs 80,000. In another case (224/2024) registered at Bhimganj police station in Kanpur Dehat, the accused Deepu was awarded the death penalty and fined Rs 10 lakh.