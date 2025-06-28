India, France conduct joint exercise 'Shakti-VIII' to deepen of military-to-military trust

NEW DELHI: The Indian and French Armies carried out joint military exercises in France in a realistic condition encompassing a wide spectrum of mission-specific drills tailored to sub-conventional and modern warfare.

The Indian Army says the Indo-French Joint Military Exercise, christened Shakti-VIII, “will strengthen operational interoperability and mutual cooperation between the two militaries.”

The exercise included “combat shooting in semi-developed terrain, obstacle crossings, urban combat drills, joint patrols, and troop insertion techniques—all conducted under realistic operational conditions to sharpen tactical adaptability.”

Specialist detachments from both sides have engaged in Electronic Warfare (EW) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) training, incorporating signal interception, jamming, spectrum control, and drone-neutralisation exercises.

The Army said, “These modules have enhanced both contingents’ ability to operate effectively in contested electromagnetic environments, significantly augmenting modern battlefield readiness.”