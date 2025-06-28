Iran a big draw for MBBS students from J&K

SRINAGAR: Iran has emerged as an increasingly popular destination for students from Jammu and Kashmir aspiring to pursue MBBS degrees since 2016. Each year, over 300 students get admitted to different medical universities in Iran.

“Iran has left behind Bangladesh, which was once the favoured destination of Kashmiri for medical education. In Bangladesh, living expenses are much higher compared to Iran,” said Wajid Rizvi of Rizvi Educational Consultancy.

The seven-year MBBS degree costs between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 35 lakh in Iran. However, with an emphasis on quality intake, the country offers scholarships to students with a minimum of 95 per cent marks. The admission process for MBBS starts in Iran from June to mid-August, and according to Wajid, they are receiving queries from people in J&K despite Iran’s war with Israel. Persian (Farsi) is the primary language of Iran, but many Iranian universities offer MBBS programs in English, with basic Farsi taught in the foundation year.

Students from J&K find it easier to pick up Farsi because it’s similar to Urdu, which is widely spoken in Kashmir, Wajid said. He said students also prefer Iran due to its cultural affinity, quality of education, and safe environment. He pointed out that even when Iran was at war with Israel, the country ensured the safe evacuation of Indian students by opening its airspace for Indian flights.