JD(U) leader from Nalanda resigns ahead of Bihar assembly polls, joins Jan Suraaj Party

PATNA: In a political setback for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), senior party leader Dharmendra Chauhan has resigned from its primary membership and joined the Jan Suraaj Party, founded by poll-strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor.
Chauhan, who served as the General Secretary of JD(U)’s Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) cell, tendered his resignation to the party’s state president, Umesh Kushwaha. A long-time associate of Nitish Kumar, Chauhan had been affiliated with him since the formation of the Samta Party nearly 26 years ago.
He formally joined the Jan Suraaj Party along with his supporters at a function held in Ekangarsarai, Nalanda district, in the presence of Prashant Kishor and other senior party leaders. Welcoming Chauhan into the fold, Kishor said his induction would bolster the party’s strength in Nalanda.
A native of Kasturibigha village under Dhekwaha panchayat in the Islampur Assembly constituency of Nalanda district, Chauhan also holds the position of State Convenor of the Bihar State Nonia-Bind-Beldar Mahasangh. He enjoys considerable popularity among members of his community.
Speaking at the event, Chauhan said that the people of Bihar were eager for political change, and this sentiment was visible across the state. “I decided to join the Jan Suraaj Party after being influenced by its ideology and policies,” he told the gathering.
He added that the party aimed to build a society free from corruption, nepotism, and favouritism, and reaffirmed his commitment to work hard to secure victories for Jan Suraaj Party candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections from Nalanda.
Prashant Kishor is currently undertaking his ‘Bihar Badalao Yatra’, which he launched on 20th May from Sitab Diara, the birthplace of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, in Saran district.