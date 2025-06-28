JD(U) leader from Nalanda resigns ahead of Bihar assembly polls, joins Jan Suraaj Party

PATNA: In a political setback for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), senior party leader Dharmendra Chauhan has resigned from its primary membership and joined the Jan Suraaj Party, founded by poll-strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor.

Chauhan, who served as the General Secretary of JD(U)’s Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) cell, tendered his resignation to the party’s state president, Umesh Kushwaha. A long-time associate of Nitish Kumar, Chauhan had been affiliated with him since the formation of the Samta Party nearly 26 years ago.

He formally joined the Jan Suraaj Party along with his supporters at a function held in Ekangarsarai, Nalanda district, in the presence of Prashant Kishor and other senior party leaders. Welcoming Chauhan into the fold, Kishor said his induction would bolster the party’s strength in Nalanda.