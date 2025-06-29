Union Minister Chirag Paswan says he wants to contest upcoming assembly elections for the ‘sake of Bihar’

PATNA: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that he wants to contest forthcoming assembly elections for the ‘sake of Bihar’ and not for himself.

Addressing the ‘Bahujan Bhim Sankalp Samagam’ rally at Rajgir in Nalanda district, Chirag slammed the Opposition INDIA bloc, accusing them of misleading voters for their political gains.

“Be careful about the false narrative of the INDIA bloc in the coming election,” he added. Alleging that the Opposition was creating a false narrative to mislead people against the ruling NDA, LJP(RV) supremo said that before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, they (Opposition) contended that the Constitution would be under threat if Narendra Modi was elected as PM for the third consecutive term.

“The truth is before you. The Opposition is trying to play the same game this time again in assembly elections in Bihar. But they will not succeed in their gameplan as people have already understood their ulterior motive,” he told the gathering amid applause.

Recalling the Emergency during the Congress regime, Chirag said that numerous people, mostly Dalits, Minorities and OBCs, had been forcibly sterilised. Others were put behind bars and harassed on the pretext of violating the government’s directive, he asserted.

He alleged that Congress used the people from the Minority community as a political tool and did nothing for their welfare. “They are trying to project themselves as champions of minorities by organising a rally against the Waqf Act in Patna. But they are silent on the Turkman Gate massacre,” he asked.