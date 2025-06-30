NHAI issues directions to ensure smooth conduct of 'Kanwar Yatra'

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on June 30 conducted a meeting with the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand administrations and police to ensure adequate arrangements for smooth 'Kanwar Yatra' and minimise inconvenience to highway users.

The meeting aimed to address various issues pertaining to the route -- used by pilgrims -- such as water logging and potholes. The meeting also aimed to ensure adequate street lighting, implementation of short-term road safety measures and installation of road signages.

Directions have also been issued to shut illegal turns or gaps in medians and also ensure that clean toilets and public conveniences for the pilgrims are provided.

Addressing the meeting, NHAI chairman, Santosh Kumar Yadav, urged the participants to make adequate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the ‘Kawad Yatra’ with minimal disruption to both the road users and the pilgrims.

“To expedite preparedness for the upcoming ‘Kawad Yatra’, a review meeting through Video Conferencing was held with the officials from state administration. Yadav also directed NHAI officials to coordinate with the local administration, deploy adequate patrol vehicles, ambulances, cranes, and ensure staff availability at the toll plazas to assist the pilgrims and efficiently manage traffic flow along the route of the ‘Kanwar Yatra’,” said officials.