WB Education Minister Bratya Basu attacked by SFI leaders at Jadavpur University

KOLKATA: SFI leaders attacked West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu inside the Jadavpur University campus on Saturday when he attended a meeting of the TMC-backed West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WEBCUPA).

The student members demanded a college election on campus, first, the SFI cornered the education minister before assaulting him.

Basu, who tried to speak with the protesters, was beaten up, and his car was badly damaged, including its windshield.

He was later shifted to SSKM Hospital, where he received treatment for a hand injury. An X-ray was conducted, and he was released after treatment.

Basu said “CPIM and BJP have formed an alliance and are trying to create unrest inside the campus. This will be dealt with sternly. I spoke with the agitating students but they did not want to listen.”

As soon as Basu’s car left the gate of JU. Some protestors tried to break the windshield and eventually, some SFI members were hurt.