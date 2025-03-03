Jharkhand government tables Rs 1.45 lakh crore budget for FY 2025-26 in assembly

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government on Monday tabled a Rs 1.45 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly.

Presenting the first budget of the Hemant Soren-led government after it retained power in Jharkhand following the assembly elections last year, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said the state's economy is expected to grow at a rate of 7.5 per cent in the financial year 2025-26.

"I lay on the table of the House a budget of Rs 1.45 lakh crore for the 2025-26 financial year," the finance minister said in the assembly. He said that the fiscal deficit in the budget for the upcoming fiscal is estimated to be at Rs 11,253 crore.

He stated that the budget provides for an outlay of Rs 62,844 crore for the social sector and Rs 13,363 crore for Maiyan Samman financial aid to women.

"The budget will meet the aspirations of every section of the society, including the poor, farmers, tribals and women," he said.

The JMM-led coalition government had presented a budget of Rs 1.28 lakh crore for the 2024-25 financial year.