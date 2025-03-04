Punjab CM Mann warns striking tehsildars: Return to work or be replaced

CHANDIGARH: After a heated exchange with farmer unions yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today took on the agitating tehsildars across the state, who have been on mass casual leave since Monday in protest against vigilance inquiries. Mann issued a stern warning, telling them to return to work immediately or face replacement.

The Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association had announced on Monday that property registrations would remain suspended until March 7 in protest against vigilance action on a sub-registrar, a nambardar, a registry clerk, and others in Ludhiana over an alleged fraudulent land deal.

Mann, accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner (Revenue) Anurag Verma, personally visited tehsil offices in Kharar and Fatehgarh Sahib to ensure that the strike was not disrupting public services. He directed Verma to present an agenda for recruiting new revenue officials at the next state cabinet meeting.

“They want a licence for corruption, but our government has zero tolerance for corruption and will not be blackmailed,” Mann declared. “We have assigned kanungos and other officials to handle property registrations. If necessary, we will even delegate these powers to school principals and headmasters. But the protesting tehsildars will not be allowed to blackmail the government and inconvenience the public.”