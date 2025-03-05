Gujarat’s web of deception: Fake DySP Nisha Vohra exposed in undercover operation

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has been a hub for elaborate frauds over the past three years—fake toll plazas, fake police, fake personal assistants, and now, a fake female DySP.
Student leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja has exposed the latest scandal with "Mayur Tadvi Part-2," an undercover operation revealing Nisha Vohra as an alleged impostor.
Armed with evidence, Jadeja took to social media, claiming that Vohra—who hails from Sojitra in Anand district—never cleared the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) exam, despite her bold claims.
Vohra, who asserts that she is a DySP in Ahmedabad Crime Branch and a serial exam cracker with 25 tests under her belt, was placed under Jadeja’s scrutiny. His investigation, spanning Sojitra to Ahmedabad, revealed shocking details—there is no official record of Vohra serving in any capacity or clearing the GPSC exam. Calling for swift action, Jadeja has urged the state government to launch a full-scale probe into the scandal.
"Nisha Vohra is a fake DySP," declared student leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, exposing yet another fraud in Gujarat. His revelations have sent shockwaves through law enforcement, prompting an official investigation.
"We have received information about Nisha Vohra and have directed the LCB to investigate," said Anand DSP G.G. Jasani. Acting on orders, the LCB interrogated Vohra. According to sources, police have now registered a case.
"There is no such female officer in our department," asserted DCP Ajit Rajyan of Ahmedabad Crime Branch while speaking to local media.
Fake DySP Nisha Vohra didn’t just wear the uniform—she built an elaborate deception, posing for photos with Sojitra MLA Vipul Patel and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Images of her receiving honours have surfaced, along with commendation letters from Telangana Raj Bhavan, Sardar Patel University, and even a message from former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Applauded at social events, she was celebrated by organisations that believed she had cracked the GPSC exam to become a DySP.
Her so-called success was not just staged in public—it was amplified by the media. News reports glorified her "struggle," while Sardar Patel University publicly congratulated her on securing a DySP post in Gandhinagar. Even her father reinforced the illusion, stating that she was working in the Cyber Cell of Ahmedabad Crime Branch.
Vohra’s credentials appeared convincing. A commerce graduate from Sardar Patel University, she claimed to have cleared the GPSC exam without coaching, securing the top rank in Class-3 and setting her sights on the UPSC. In media interviews, she spoke about "hard work and dedication," boasting of 12-hour study sessions and guidance from IAS officers. Every detail was crafted to perfection—until the truth surfaced.