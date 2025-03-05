Gujarat’s web of deception: Fake DySP Nisha Vohra exposed in undercover operation

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has been a hub for elaborate frauds over the past three years—fake toll plazas, fake police, fake personal assistants, and now, a fake female DySP.

Student leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja has exposed the latest scandal with "Mayur Tadvi Part-2," an undercover operation revealing Nisha Vohra as an alleged impostor.

Armed with evidence, Jadeja took to social media, claiming that Vohra—who hails from Sojitra in Anand district—never cleared the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) exam, despite her bold claims.

Vohra, who asserts that she is a DySP in Ahmedabad Crime Branch and a serial exam cracker with 25 tests under her belt, was placed under Jadeja’s scrutiny. His investigation, spanning Sojitra to Ahmedabad, revealed shocking details—there is no official record of Vohra serving in any capacity or clearing the GPSC exam. Calling for swift action, Jadeja has urged the state government to launch a full-scale probe into the scandal.