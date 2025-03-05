Jharkhand farmer dies by suicide after becoming victim of cyber fraud

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, a 45-year old farmer allegedly died by suicide after becoming victim of a cyber fraud in Jharkhand’s Gumla.

Morha Oraon, a resident of Armai village, under Sadar police station hanged himself from a mango tree behind his house. Before taking this extreme step, the farmer wrote a suicide note, apologizing to his brother and family members, and kept it in his pocket which was later recovered by the police.

In the suicide note, he wrote, “Forgive me and learn to read messages on mobile."

He further wrote in his suicide note that he has become a victim of cyber fraud, which stated, “Brother Jagana and beloved wife Jhini…… understand everything by looking at the message on the mobile.”

After reviewing the suicide note, the family checked his mobile and found that Rs 68,000 was credited to Morha's bank account from Tysera Rice Mills for selling paddy the previous Friday. However, when they inquired with the Central Bank, they were informed that the account had a zero balance.

Morha’s elder brother, Jagna Tana Bhagat explained that his brother had sold his paddy crop to Tysera Rice Mills and received Rs 68,000 in payment last Friday.

"Morha was supposed to withdraw the amount from his account on Saturday, but he couldn’t make it to the bank for some reason. He also missed the opportunity on Sunday and Monday because he had gone to his sister-in-law's place for a wedding. During this period, he unfortunately became a victim of cyber fraud. Even after getting to know about it, he did not inform anyone. He was seen disturbed by the villagers while sitting in his grocery shop,” said his brother Jagna Oraon.