Jharkhand farmer dies by suicide after becoming victim of cyber fraud

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, a 45-year old farmer allegedly died by suicide after becoming victim of a cyber fraud in Jharkhand’s Gumla.
Morha Oraon, a resident of Armai village, under Sadar police station hanged himself from a mango tree behind his house. Before taking this extreme step, the farmer wrote a suicide note, apologizing to his brother and family members, and kept it in his pocket which was later recovered by the police.
In the suicide note, he wrote, “Forgive me and learn to read messages on mobile."
He further wrote in his suicide note that he has become a victim of cyber fraud, which stated, “Brother Jagana and beloved wife Jhini…… understand everything by looking at the message on the mobile.”
After reviewing the suicide note, the family checked his mobile and found that Rs 68,000 was credited to Morha's bank account from Tysera Rice Mills for selling paddy the previous Friday. However, when they inquired with the Central Bank, they were informed that the account had a zero balance.
Morha’s elder brother, Jagna Tana Bhagat explained that his brother had sold his paddy crop to Tysera Rice Mills and received Rs 68,000 in payment last Friday.
"Morha was supposed to withdraw the amount from his account on Saturday, but he couldn’t make it to the bank for some reason. He also missed the opportunity on Sunday and Monday because he had gone to his sister-in-law's place for a wedding. During this period, he unfortunately became a victim of cyber fraud. Even after getting to know about it, he did not inform anyone. He was seen disturbed by the villagers while sitting in his grocery shop,” said his brother Jagna Oraon.
Many customers even saw him looking at his bank passbook and other documents in the shop, he added.
Later on Monday night, he went to sleep after having his dinner. Morha then got up in the middle of the night and went to his farm, about half a kilometer away from his house, and hanged himself from a tree.
The family members informed that Morha Oraon was married to Jhini Oraon 15 years ago, but he did not have any children. He had adopted one of his sister-in-law's daughters and was raising and educating her.
Villagers informed that Morha belonged to a Tana Bhagat family and lead a satvik life. His brother lives with his family in the neighbourhood.
Gumla SP Shambu Kumar Singh also asserted that some amount has been withdrawn from the deceased’s account on different dates in February. It is being verified whether it was a cyber fraud or someone known to him has withdrawn the amount from his account.
“It is yet to be ascertained whether it was actually a cyber fraud or someone known to him has withdrawn the amount with fake signature. The case is still under investigation,” said the SP.
He, however, said that the bank account when checked last showed a balance of Rs 60 in it.
The family members also presented a suicide note where the deceased allegedly has mentioned about becoming a victim of cyber fraud.