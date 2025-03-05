Landslide destroys Hemkund Sahib bridge, disrupts pilgrimage route ahead of season

DEHRADUN: A landslide near Govindghat in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday morning has completely destroyed the bridge connecting to Hemkund Sahib, severing access just weeks before the pilgrimage season begins in May. The incident poses a major challenge for local authorities and the government.

According to the District Disaster Management Office, the landslide and falling boulders have cut off the connection between Joshimath and Pulna village, which is home to approximately 200-250 residents.

A team of officials, including engineers and doctors, promptly arrived at the scene to assess the damage and coordinate response efforts. "We are doing everything we can to restore connectivity and ensure the safety of the local population," an official stated.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed the landslide in the Govindghat area. "The falling of large boulders has severely damaged the PWD bridge, cutting off the access route to Pulna village," he said. The situation has raised concerns for both local residents and the upcoming pilgrimage season.