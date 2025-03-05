Landslide destroys Hemkund Sahib bridge, disrupts pilgrimage route ahead of season
DEHRADUN: A landslide near Govindghat in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday morning has completely destroyed the bridge connecting to Hemkund Sahib, severing access just weeks before the pilgrimage season begins in May. The incident poses a major challenge for local authorities and the government.
According to the District Disaster Management Office, the landslide and falling boulders have cut off the connection between Joshimath and Pulna village, which is home to approximately 200-250 residents.
A team of officials, including engineers and doctors, promptly arrived at the scene to assess the damage and coordinate response efforts. "We are doing everything we can to restore connectivity and ensure the safety of the local population," an official stated.
Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed the landslide in the Govindghat area. "The falling of large boulders has severely damaged the PWD bridge, cutting off the access route to Pulna village," he said. The situation has raised concerns for both local residents and the upcoming pilgrimage season.
Tiwari emphasised the urgency of restoring access to the affected residents. "Our priority is to create a pedestrian pathway for those living in the area, ensuring they have access to essential services such as food, healthcare, and communication," he said.
"The concerned department has already arrived at the site to work on constructing a permanent bridge before the pilgrimage season. Their engineers will provide us with solutions to restore this route by late Wednesday," he added.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Narinder Jeet Singh Bindra, president of the Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Trust, said, "The portals of Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib, a significant pilgrimage site for Sikhs and the meditation place of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, are set to open on 25 May this year. Preparations for the pilgrimage were in full swing; however, the recent collapse of the bridge has posed a major challenge to the travel route."
"Nevertheless, the state government is taking priority steps to restore it swiftly," he added.
District disaster management officer Nand Kishore Joshi confirmed the administration's response, stating, "Following the incident in Govindghat, teams from SDRF, the Tehsil administration, the health department, and the Public Works Department have all arrived at the site. The administration's priority is to provide essential goods and other facilities to the residents of Pulna village."
The collapse of the bridge has completely severed the connection between Hemkund Sahib, the Valley of Flowers, and the villages of Pulna and Bhuyudar with the main road. Additionally, dozens of vehicles are stranded in the parking area near Pulna village.
Notably, during the 2013 disaster, a bridge at this location was also washed away, after which a new bridge was constructed. The recent damage to this new bridge could significantly impact travel, causing inconvenience for both pilgrims and tourists.