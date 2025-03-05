Railway internal exam paper leak: CBI raids 8 locations, seize Rs 1.17 crore in cash

LUCKNOW: Close on the heels of the arrest of at least 26 railway employees in connection with a paper leak scam under the East Central Railway, CBI officials conducted searches at eight locations and recovered Rs 1.17 crore in cash.

The amount was shelled out by the aspirants to get the question paper leaked.

The scam was busted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during an operation launched on the intervening night of March 3 and 4.

The railway employees arrested in connection with the scam were deployed at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Nagar railway station.

Consequent to the scam, the exam has been postponed till further notice.

The handwritten question papers, along with their photocopies, were seized, and these question papers were found to be same as original when matched with the original papers.

A case was registered against a senior divisional electrical engineer (DEE) Sushant Parashar and eight other railway officials along with an unknown candidate, and many unknown persons.

The CBI booked senior DEE Sushant Parashar and other implicated officials under Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), and 318(3) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 7, 7A, and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

During the CBI raids at three spots in DDU Nagar, total of 17 candidates were found with photocopies of handwritten question papers. The investigation conducted so far revealed that the accused Senior DEE (Ops) was given the responsibility for setting and preparing the question paper for the said examination.

According to CBI sources, the senior DEE, in his own handwriting, wrote the questions in English and allegedly gave them to one loco pilot who, in turn, got them translated into Hindi and further gave them to an office superintendent (OS).