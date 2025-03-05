Nation

Two workers killed, one injured as slab collapses in Chikhla mines of state-owned MOIL

BHANDARA: Two workers were killed and one was injured after a slab collapsed in the Chikhla mines of state-owned Manganese Ore (India) Limited in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 9 am during the first shift at a depth of 100 metres in the mines of the public sector undertaking, the Bhandara Disaster Management Office said in a release.

Three workers, all permanent employees, were buried under the debris and two of them died at the scene, the release said.

The third worker, Shankar Vishvakarma (56), was rushed to a hospital in Bhandara for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased workers, identified as Vijay Nandlal (50) and Arun Chormar (41), were sent to a hospital in Tumsar for post-mortem, the release said.

While Nandlal hailed from Kharpadia in Tirodi town of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra is the home state of the other two workers, it added.

