Self-styled godman arrested as man ends life after harassment

Following this meeting, the accused allegedly began harassing the couple, frequently calling them and making unreasonable demands.

The accused claimed the couple's daughter was actually his and demanded that they hand her over to him, the police said quoting the complaint.

When the couple refused, the accused started writing threatening notes to the victim and also tried to harass his wife, they said.

Unable to bear the constant harassment, the man ended his life, the official said.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday from Gummi village in Buldhana and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

