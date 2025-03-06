Woman found dead with 9 nails hammered into feet in Bihar’s Nalanda; political slugfest ensues

PATNA: A 36-year-old woman was found dead with nine nails hammered into her feet in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Thursday, triggering outrage and political attacks on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over rising crime.

The body was discovered in Bahadurpur village under Chandi police station limits, in the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Locals alerted the police, who confirmed that the body bore no visible bloodstains, suggesting it was dumped there after the murder.

Police suspect the victim was raped before being killed, a post-mortem examination at Biharsharif has been ordered to confirm the cause of death. The identity of the deceased remains unknown.

The brutal crime triggered a heated debate in the Bihar Assembly, with Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav criticizing Nitish Kumar for the state’s deteriorating law and order situation. “If the chief minister cannot ensure women’s safety in his own district, what can one expect for the rest of Bihar?” Yadav questioned, adding that Bihar ranks among the top states in crimes against women.

Countering the attack, JD(U) leaders reminded the opposition of the "jungle raj" during RJD’s rule, when crime rates were allegedly even higher. JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar listed development measures taken under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, defending the government’s efforts in improving law and order.

Police have launched an investigation into the case, focusing on identifying the victim and tracing the perpetrators.