Allahabad HC grants bail to rape accused, directs him to 'marry survivor in 3 months'

The Allahabad High Court recently granted bail to a 26-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a woman and sharing her photos online, on conditions that "he will marry the woman, 23, within three months after coming out on bail," Times of India reported on Thursday.

While granting bail to the accused on February 20, Justice Krishan Pahal of the single judge bench stressed on the right to life and liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution.

"A person's right to life and liberty, guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution, cannot be taken away merely because the person is accused of committing an offence until the guilt is established beyond reasonable doubt,” the court noted.