Allahabad HC grants bail to rape accused, directs him to 'marry survivor in 3 months'

The Allahabad High Court recently granted bail to a 26-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a woman and sharing her photos online, on conditions that "he will marry the woman, 23, within three months after coming out on bail," Times of India reported on Thursday.
While granting bail to the accused on February 20, Justice Krishan Pahal of the single judge bench stressed on the right to life and liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution.
"A person's right to life and liberty, guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution, cannot be taken away merely because the person is accused of committing an offence until the guilt is established beyond reasonable doubt,” the court noted.
According to reports, the 26-year-old accused, who hails from Rajasthan's Sikar district, used to attend coaching classes for police recruitment exams in the same centre where the survivor also went.
During the HC hearing, the prosecution informed the court that the accused had sexually exploited the women by promising her a job in the UP police department. He also allegedly raped her and extorted ₹9 lakh by threatening to release the visuals of the abuse.
In May 2024, the survivor's family filed a police complaint alleging that she had been sexually assaulted by the accused multiple times since February. An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and the IT Act. He was arrested on September 21 and sent to jail.
The accused approached the Allahabad HC after his bail plea was rejected by Agra sessions court in last October.