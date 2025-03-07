Delimitation row: Tewari says Punjab and Haryana will lose seats, seeks a new formula

NEW DELHI: As the delimitation row intensifies, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday said if the exercise is held as per the current principle of ‘one vote, one value’, the southern and northern states would lose Lok Sabha seats, while only Central Indian states would gain.

The Congress leader said according to the existing formula, the number of Lok Sabha seats of both Punjab and Haryana post delimitation would be 18. Currently, Punjab has 13 seats and Haryana 10. Tewari demanded framing of a new formula for the delimitation process.

The Congress leader’s remarks comes in the backdrop of the row over the delimitation exercise with an all-party meeting held in Tamil Nadu opposing the population-based delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies.