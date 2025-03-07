IAF An-32 transport aircraft meets with accident in Bengal's Bagdogra, all crew safe

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) An-32 (Antonov 32) transport aircraft on Friday met with an accident in Bagdogra, West Bengal.

The IAF officials said, “It is confirmed that there was an incident involving AN32 aircraft. The aircraft is being recovered from the site.”

“Crew of the aircraft is safe.” confirmed the officials.

It was the second accident of the day as before a Jaguar combat aircraft of the force crashed at Ambala, Haryana during a routine training sortie “after encountering system malfunction.”

The IAF said, “The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely.”

An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The Russian manufactured medium lift tactical aircraft, Antonov-32s (AN-32s), were inducted in early 80s and around 100 are serving with the Air Force.

