Infant care group seeks action against healthcare firm for violating IMS Act

NEW DELHI: A leading infant care advocacy group has written to the Union health secretary to initiate urgent action against a global healthcare company for violating the Infant Milk Substitutes (IMS) Act, which prohibits baby food manufacturers from sponsoring doctors’ meetings.

The Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI), a national network of organisations and individuals that promotes mother and child health, on Thursday also wrote to chief secretaries of five state governments – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra – to investigate the violation by the company and take immediate steps to alert paediatricians in these states to stay away from this “illegal activity.”

Highlighting the violation by Abbott Nutrition, a multinational company that produces infant milk substitutes, for sponsoring a ‘national paediatrics summit’ at a five-star hotel in Dehradun on March 8-9, BPNI, which has been notified as a child welfare NGO to initiate action under section 21(1) of the IMS Act for officially monitoring and implementing the Act since 1995 – requested Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava “to initiate immediate action against the offending company for violating the IMS Act and direct state department of health to intervene and stop the event.”