Reshuffle: RSS grip tightens in Gujarat BJP

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat BJP shook up its leadership on Thursday, appointing 35 district and metropolitan presidents. Notably, 34%—a dozen names—are repeat selections, sparking a buzz within party ranks. The reshuffle, party insiders claim, favors state BJP chief CR Patil’s camp and leaders aligned with the RSS.

Many appointments, party sources suggest, hinge on personal equations and strategic backing from state heavyweights.

Thus the selection process for Gujarat BJP’s district and metropolitan presidents has turned out to be mere formality.

Of the 35 names declared, a staggering 22 have ties to BJP’s ideological affiliates—RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal, and ABVP—fueling talk that the Sangh had a decisive hand in the appointments. Notably, only one woman secured a spot, leading Jamnagar city.

The organization initiated its selection process in January, with over 1,300 contenders vying for positions. However, the final list has triggered murmurs among party workers, who claim the so-called election process was overridden. The dominance of regional power players ensured the return of several old faces, while personal equations dictated key placements. The reshuffle, many argue, reflects influence more than merit.

The BJP's latest list of district and metropolitan presidents, released Thursday, left key appointments pending in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Kheda, Porbandar, and Panchmahal. With the national BJP president’s election set for March 20, the state BJP chief’s appointment will wait until after Holi. Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, designated as the election observer, is expected in Gujarat next week to formalize the selection process.