Nitish loses cool after query on girls’ schools

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday lost his cool in the state legislative council when a woman MLC raised the issue of shortage of girls’ schools. RJD’s Urmila Thakur expressed concern over lack of schools in the state and said girls have to travel at least 3-4 km to reach schools.

The MLC cited the example of her constituency in Begusrai district, where many girls stopped going to schools because of the long distance.

She also asked the government about the action being taken to improve girls’ education in the state, revealing that there was no high school at Garhara village.

Nitish hit back saying that there is no problem for women in the state. “Do you people know what the government has done for women? Girls in rural areas hardly used to go to schools before we came to power,”Nitish fired.