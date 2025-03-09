Nation

Punjab factory collapse: Rescue ops continue as teams search for trapped workers

One rescued person died while three other sustained serious injuries.
Rescue work underway after a multi-storey building of a textile factory collapsed on Saturday evening, in Ludhiana, Punjab, Sunday, March 9, 2025.
Rescue work underway after a multi-storey building of a textile factory collapsed on Saturday evening, in Ludhiana, Punjab, Sunday, March 9, 2025.(Photo | PTI)
LUDHIANA: Rescue operation was underway Sunday to see if anyone was still trapped under the debris, a day after a factory building collapsed here.

A worker was killed after a building of a textile factory collapsed in the Focal Point area here late Saturday evening, officials said.

The six workers trapped under the debris were brought out by the NDRF teams, of which one was found dead and three sustained serious injuries.

An eyewitness had earlier said a loud sound was heard before the building caved in.

Sources said repair work was being taken up in the factory when a pillar gave way.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force and other teams of police, fire brigade and factories departments, the Municipal Corporation were undertaking the rescue operation.

