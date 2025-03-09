Was told not to talk against RSS, says Digvijaya; hails Rahul's stand on Congress' BJP sympathisers

BHOPAL: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said he was asked not to speak against the RSS while campaigning in Gujarat for fear of "angering Hindus" and hailed Rahul Gandhi's tough talk in that state a day earlier on those in the party helping the ruling BJP.

Addressing Congress workers in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Gandhi had said the party's first job was to separate two groups of Congress workers and leaders, ones who carry the party ideology in their hearts and stand with the public and the others who were cut off from the public, "half of whom are with the BJP".

He had underlined the need to filter out such leaders and workers and had warned of strict action, even removals.