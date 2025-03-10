'Polythene bags, clothes flushed down': Air India on flight diversion due to overflowing lavatories

NEW DELHI: Days after its Delhi-bound aircraft returned to Chicago due to unserviceable lavatories, Air India on Monday said its probe found that polythene bags, rags, and clothes had been flushed down and were stuck in the plumbing.

On March 6, AI126 from Chicago to Delhi returned to the US city after being airborne for more than 10 hours and on that day, the airline said the air return was due to a technical issue.

The same day, a source aware of the development told PTI that the aircraft had to return, as many of the lavatories were clogged.