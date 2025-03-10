Punjab Police arrest FBI-wanted Indian-origin drug lord Shawn Bhinder

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Monday arrested an Indian-origin international drug lord Shehnaz Singh alias Shawn Bhinder who is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) of United States of America (USA). Shawn Binder is the alleged kingpin in a global narcotics network and smuggled cocaine from Colombia into the United States and Canada.

Bhinder belongs to Mandiala village in Batala and had been residing with his family in Brampton in Canada since 2014. The Federal Bureau of Investigations on February 26 had seized a big cache of drugs and weapons, including 391 kilograms of methamphetamine, 109 kilograms of cocaine, and four sophisticated weapons from multiple residences and vehicles linked to the syndicate.

The FBI had arrested six accused in Amritpal Singh alias Amrit alias Bal, Amritpal Singh alias Cheema, Taqdeer Singh alias Romi, Sarabjit Singh Saabi, Fernando Valladares alias Franco and Gurlal Singh in the operation.

Bhinder, who was living in Canada then, evaded arrest and clandestinely landed in India in March.