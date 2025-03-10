'Question being raised in every state': Opposition demands discussion in Parliament on discrepancies in voter lists

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties led by the Congress on Monday demanded a detailed discussion in Parliament on the doubts that have arisen on the integrity of the electoral process after alleged discrepancies in voter lists, with Rahul Gandhi raising the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the lower house, Gandhi said that the voter lists "are being questioned across the country" and the entire opposition has been demanding a discussion on the matter.

"Questions have been raised by the opposition in one voice in every state, including Maharashtra," he said.

The Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party and the RJD also said that it is an extremely serious matter and Parliament needs to take it up.