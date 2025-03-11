People living near river drains highly prone to cancer, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: People living near river drains are highly prone to cancer, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had conducted a study that revealed that people dwelling near river drains are highly prone to cancer.

She said the results of the study revealed that lead, iron and aluminium exceeded the permissible limit of the Central Pollution Control Board.

She also said the central government implements strengthening of tertiary care cancer facilities scheme.

19 State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centres (TCCCs) have been approved under the scheme.

National Cancer Institute at Jhajjar (Haryana) and second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata have also been set up to provide advanced diagnostic and treatment facilities.

Cancer treatment facilities have been approved in all 22 new AIIMS with diagnostic, medical and surgical facilities.